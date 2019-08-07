TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Galatasaray win Turkish Super Cup
Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda brings the Turkish Super Cup home after his powerful shot in the 39th minute of the game against Akhisarspor.
Belhanda of Galatasaray celebrates after scoring a goal during 2019 Turkish Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Akhisarspor at Eryaman Stadium in Ankara, on August 7, 2019. / AFP
August 7, 2019

Galatasaray won the Turkish Super Cup on Wednesday evening, beating Akhisarspor 1-0 at the Eryaman Stadium in capital Ankara.

Galatasaray's Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda found the net with his powerful shot at the 39th minute of the game.

As Akhisarspor were not able to score a goal to draw the game in the second half, Galatasaray won the final 1-0 and lifted the Super Cup.

Both teams also played in last year's Turkish Super Cup final and Akhisarspor beat Galatasaray 5-4 on penalties.

Akhisarspor relegated from the Turkish Super Lig as Galatasaray bagged the Turkish Super Lig title previous season.

SOURCE:AA
