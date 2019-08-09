In a slew of government orders, India's Hindu nationalist government embarked on the highly controversial process of scrapping a law key to the Kashmir accession treaty and carving two union territories out of the state: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This unilateral decision to revoke Article 370 has sent shock waves across the world and rattled not only Pakistan, but also China.

In a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying, said: "Recently India has continued to undermine China's territorial sovereignty by unilaterally changing its domestic law. Such practice is unacceptable and will not come into force."

But what is at stake for China in Kashmir?

Nestled in the picturesque Himalayas, the restive region of Kashmir is divided between three countries: India, Pakistan, and China.

While India controls Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir which until now was a state, Pakistan exercises authority over two areas, Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

China and India share a 3,500 km border and Beijing controls the north-western part of Kashmir called Aksai Chin, which New Delhi claims to be a part of the India-controlled Ladakh province.

The Asian rivals have engaged in direct hostilities over border disputes in the past. In a bloody 1962 war, India lost a sliver of Kashmir called Aksai Chin to China, which Beijing then merged into its Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

Skirmishes began in 1958 when China published a map showing the Aksai Chin plateau on its western stretch of border as part of its territory.

This was vehemently opposed by India and the dispute escalated into a full-blown war.

Heavy fighting took place on October 10, killing 25 Indian troops and 33 Chinese soldiers. On October 20, Chinese troops overran Indian military positions in Aksai Chin. Within two days, China had seized the entire territory.

After a three-week ceasefire, the war resumed on November 14, 1962, with an Indian attack against the Chinese position at Walong. Hundreds lost their lives.