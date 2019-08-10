President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday reiterated determination to fight against those targeting Turkey’s development.

“We will continue to let those down who use many methods from terrorist attacks to economic traps to stop Turkey in the period ahead of us,” Erdogan said in a video message to mark the Muslim religious festival, Eid al Adha.

The president said Turkey performed positive progress in every matter compared to last year's Eid al Adha agenda.

Turkey gains its power from unity, solidarity, and brotherhood, he stated.