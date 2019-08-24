A popular resistance group in India-administered Kashmir on Saturday derided UAE for awarding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the highest civilian honour, saying the act has "disappointed" Kashmiris and that it doesn't reflect the "will of the people of UAE."

"It's an embarrassment for the entire Muslim Ummah (community)," a Pakistan-administered Kashmir-based spokesperson of APHC, which functions in India-administered Kashmir told TRT World.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference [or APHC] is an amalgam of dozens of political groups that challenge India's sovereignty over the disputed region.

"The award has come from the country's monarchy. It does not reflect the voice of the people of UAE. We urge democracies like Turkey and Malaysia to intervene in Kashmir dispute and show mirror to such monarchies," said Sayied Abdullah Geelani.

Modi received the UAEs' highest civilian honour during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation on Saturday.

Modi's induction into the "Order of Zayed" shows the importance the UAE places on India, the world's third-largest consumer of crude oil, even as the Indian right-wing leader pursues stripping statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

India is home to a rapidly growing consumer market and labour pool that the UAE relies on for its own economy.

Activists, however, decry the UAE bestowing the award on Modi as he clamps down on the Himalayan region claimed by both Pakistan and India.

Modi also flew to Bahrain to become the first Indian premier to visit the island nation.

Kashmir's nominal autonomy

On August 5, Modi revoked Kashmir's decades-old nominal autonomy that was guaranteed under Article 370 of India's constitution and sent thousands of troops to the region.

The move has touched off anger in Pakistan and in the Indian-controlled region, which has been under a security lockdown that has seen thousands detained to prevent protests there.

One of Modi's revisions allows anyone to buy land in the territory, which some Kashmiris fear could mean an influx of Hindus who would change the region's culture and demographics.

Critics have likened it to Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, and Pakistan says the demography change will affect a future plebiscite in the territory where majority Muslims want independence or merger with Pakistan in a UN-brokered self-determination vote.

APHC calls for "peaceful protests"

Meanwhile, for the first time since the clampdown, APHC's Syed Ali Shah Geelani, an old but popular Kashmiri leader who holds sway on many Kashmiris especially youngsters, issued a statement on Saturday calling on Kashmiris to organise "peaceful protests," under a five-point "programme of action."

"If the Indian armed forces still attack our gatherings, the entire responsibility for the possible loss of lives and property will be on them and the world will remain witness to their deeds," the statement said.