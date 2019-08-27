In early August, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius stormed a Walmart in El Paso, Texas- a city on the US-Mexico border- and gunned down 21 shoppers, injuring several more.

Only minutes before the slaughter, the alleged gunman’s apparent manifesto emerged online, citing a supposed “Hispanic invasion of Texas”.

The killings marked one of the deadliest attacks on Latinos in the country’s history, and they took place at a time of ongoing mass shootings and soaring hate crimes, up by nine percent in 30 American cities nationwide, according to a new report.

Crusius was arrested and charged with capital murder. But since the deadly mass shooting, authorities have scrambled to prevent a spate of would-be attacks around the nation.

During the week after the El Paso attack and another mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said it received 38,000 calls about potential incidents on the agency’s tip line. That marked a 70-percent increase from the bureau’s weekly average of tips.

Less than a week after the El Paso mass shooting, police in Las Vegas, Nevada, 23-year-old Connor Climo, an apparent white nationalist planning to bomb and shoot up an LGBTQ bar and a synagogue.

The FBI later said that Climo intended to recruit additional attackers for his plan.

In a subsequent statement, US Attorney for the District of Nevada Nicholas Trutanich said in a statement that “threats of violence motivated by hate and intended to intimidate or coerce our faith-based and LGBTQ communities have no place in this country”.

The FBI later revealed that Climo had been in contact with Atomwaffen Division, a hardline neo-Nazi group that has killed at least five people in recent years.

On August 15, 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol- who reportedly had a history of posting bigoted comments on social media- was arrested in Connecticut for posting on Facebook his desire to carry out a mass shooting- at least 263 of which have been executed so far this year in the US, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

When authorities raided the suspect’s home, they found a swath of weapons, among them a handgun, two rifles, body armour and a large amount of ammunition. He was charged with four counts of illegal possession of high-capacity magazines.

The following day, police in Florida’s Daytona Beach arrested 25-year-old Tristan Scott Wix, who had reportedly harboured a lengthy fascination with mass shootings.

Wix, authorities said, wanted to “break a world record for longest confirmed kill ever”, according to a text message he sent.

David Neiwert, journalist and author of several books on the US far-right, said that law enforcement agencies are “clearly” paying increased attention to the threat.

“They have no choice in the matter because they are faced with the reality of it,” he told TRT World. “Law enforcement is catching on.”

Thwarted attacks

In New Middletown, Ohio, 20-year-old James Reardon—a self-described white nationalist who reportedly attended the deadly August 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia—recently plotted to open fire on a Jewish community centre.