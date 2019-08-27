TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Second batch of S-400 missile system arrives in Turkey
Russian S-400 air defence system is seen as one of the most advanced missile systems in the world, capable of tracking several targets simultaneously.
Second batch of S-400 missile system arrives in Turkey
The delivery of the first S-400 battery was completed on July 25. / AA
August 27, 2019

Turkey has started to receive the second batch of S-400s, a Russian missile defence system, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"The second batch of S-400 missile defence system equipment of has arrived at Murted Air Base near Ankara," the ministry said on Twitter on Tuesday.

“The delivery process will continue around one month,” the ministry said.

Ankara received its first supply of S-400 missiles in July. 

Recommended

Turkey on April 2017 signed a contract with Russia to acquire the S-400 anti-missile shield after protracted efforts to purchase an air defence missile system from NATO ally US was unsuccessful.

US officials argued the Russian missile defence would be incompatible with NATO systems and expose its fifth generation, the state-of-art F-35 jet to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkey says the S-400 would not be integrated into the NATO systems and has no chance to pose any threat to the alliance or its armaments.

Ankara has requested a commission to clarify any technical issues. But the US has, so far, not respond to this proposal.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace