As the world around us increases in technological complexity, our understanding of it diminishes. Underlying this trend is a single idea: the belief that our existence is understandable through code, and better data will help us build a better world.

In reality, however, it seems like we are lost in a sea of information, divided by fundamentalism, simplistic narratives, conspiracy theories, and post-factual politics.

Given the libertarian utopianism behind the digital revolution, how did we end up in the era of ‘fake news', algorithmic filters and surveillance capitalism? Is technology itself to blame or our relationship with it?

Fake Worlds

In his docu-film HyperNormalisation, Adam Curtis outlines how an army of technocrats, complacent radicals and tech entrepreneurs have conspired to create an unreal world; one whose comforting details blind us to its inauthenticity. Within this world emerged a constellation of immersive technologies: wielding tools of manipulation in service of cyber-capitalism, as its algorithms trap us in a cesspool of narcissistic oblivion.

Reality is now simulated; synthetic conditions that are generated seem more “real” than the actual experiential act, what cultural theorist Jean Baudrillard called “hyper-reality”.

At the heart of this is the notion that our contemporary experience is devoid of equilibrium. Artificial environments of learning, mobile devices, and interface VR or entertainment systems of communication and visual-sound displays have begun to reshape our perceptions and limbic systems in ways we are yet to grasp intelligibly.

Knowledge has replaced manufacturing as the most advanced mode of economic production, and data is the oil that greases our new silicon-fueled economies. New media exemplifies a profound fragmentation with its myriad streams of content, and when compounded with the disorientation of globalisation, has inverted reality into the sphere of the incomprehensible.

A departure into techno-fantasies is woven with insecurity: in the face of economic and social turmoil, we have fled to a more secure, wistful past on our screens.

This nostalgic drive expresses itself most powerfully on web 2.0 technologies. As populist contenders arise from the breakdown of existing economic and political arrangements, they have been largely successful in harnessing the power of social media to reach wider and more varied audiences than ever before.

Filtering Dissent

New media’s business model compels digital platforms to accumulate users, foster sociality and popularity through filtering algorithms that maximise attention and retention, generate a social currency of engagement and approval, and ultimately boost advertising profits.

Going viral is the Holy Grail.

Given the democratic principles at the core of the Internet, ‘trending’ parades as a cybernetic equivalent of the American Dream in a sprawling marketplace of eyeballs. As the corporate media’s concentrated spectacle is transmitted via the diffused spectacle of social media, the ‘narrowcasting’ of content in many ways intensifies the docility of consumers.

The governing protocols of interactive technologies present us with new dilemmas. Social media generates what Henry Jenkins describes as “affective economies,” in which users find legibility, or connectedness, through diverse emotional registers.

If legibility is contingent upon messages resonating at a particular frequency, then dissent becomes incompatible within the format; deviation cannot be tolerated because of how communities have come to discipline themselves.

Furthermore, there is an inherent vulgarisation of discourse that incentivises convergence over divergence – participation is predicated upon accruing attention and approval, insofar as there is unchallenged congruity of thought.

The correlation between the ability of consumers to filter their information by choice with the growth of echo chambers, while not wrong, is overstated. Less deliberated, is the individual’s automated extrapolation by algorithmic filters.

Public discourse is increasingly mediated by proprietary software systems owned by a handful of major corporations (Facebook, Google), which run filtering algorithms to determine what information is displayed to users on their ‘feeds’. Far from being neutral and objective, these algorithms are powerful intermediaries that prioritise certain voices over others.

Upworthy co-founder Eli Pariser uses the term “filter bubble” to describe this phenomenon of narrowcasting on social media, which he attributes to the “personalisation algorithms” imposed by companies like Facebook and Google that end up deepening seclusion from contrasting viewpoints.

Take the lead up to the 2016 US presidential election, which saw a proliferation of echo chambers on social platforms, as users limited to their own information bubbles were easy marks for misinformation campaigns.

The source of these 'bubbles' on social media is a combination of specific filtering logics that have become predominant – especially those of similarity and social ties, which structurally reduce diversity by design.

Meanwhile, a thwarted agency under neoliberal atomisation – a fetishisation of the individual detached from society – feeds a source of frustrated volition; a sense where our work is meaningless and elections don’t matter. To seek a way out of self-paralysis and feel animated, we overcompensate with outrage. New technologies incentivise this by offering everyone, at virtually any given moment, a platform to express indignation.

Through the currency of outrage, people can communicate their sensitivity to injustice through moralism culminating in today's 'age of outrage'. However, this discourse has been weaponised online as more of a vanity project, rather than attempting to identify problems and fix them in good faith.