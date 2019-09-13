A new level of despair spread among tens of thousands of migrants waiting on the Mexican border to seek refuge in the US as the Trump administration began enforcing radical new restrictions on Thursday on who qualifies for asylum.

"The United States is the only option," Dunea Romero, a 31-year-old Honduran, lamented with tears in her eyes at a shelter in Tijuana. She said she packed a bag and fled her homeland with her two boys, ages 7 and 11, after learning that her abusive ex-husband, a powerful gang leader, was going to have her killed.

The new US policy would effectively deny asylum to nearly all migrants arriving at the southern border who aren't from Mexico.

It would disallow anyone who passes through another country without first seeking and failing to obtain asylum there.

Central Americans most hit

The rule will fall most heavily on Central Americans, mainly Hondurans and Guatemalans, because they account for most people arrested or stopped at the border.

But it also represents an enormous setback for other asylum seekers, including large numbers of Africans, Haitians and Cubans who try to enter the United States by way of the Mexican border.

It is perhaps the biggest change to US asylum policy since it was established in 1980 and the most consequential move of President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, a signature issue as he heads into a re-election campaign.

The Trump administration put the policy into effect the day after the Supreme Court cleared it to do so while legal challenges move forward.

Acting US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan called the high court's go-ahead a "big victory" in the administration's effort to curb the flow of migrants. Migrants and their advocates decried it as tantamount to a death sentence for many of those fleeing poverty and violence in their homelands.

Jessica Collins, a spokeswoman for US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that handles asylum cases, said it will be retroactive to July 16, when it was announced.

Collins said it will help remove one of the factors that impel people to set out for the United States, "leading to fewer individuals transiting through Mexico on a dangerous journey."

An unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families from Central America has overwhelmed US authorities during Trump's tenure, prompting the unprecedented response.