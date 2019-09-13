BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Ethical fashion: Giving old materials a luxurious second life
In the past 14 years, British social enterprise Elvis and Kresse has stopped 200 tonnes of products from going to landfills making their products out of reclaimed materials such as old firehoses, coffee sacks and parachute silk.
Ethical fashion: Giving old materials a luxurious second life
The Elvis and Kresse team upcycles rubber into a range of bags and accessories. Each product sells for hundreds of dollars and half the profit is given to charity. / TRTWorld
September 13, 2019

Have you ever thought about the environmental damage your handbag or briefcase may cause?

Manufacturing shiny new products is putting pressure on our planet and adding immeasurable waste to landfills.

Big companies have come under fire in recent years over the enormous amount of waste they are responsible for and been accused of encouraging a throwaway culture to drive sales.

But a number of smaller enterprises are finding ways to be sustainable and reuse materials, including minerals, metals and biomass once they have served their initial purpose, rather than discarding them.

Recommended

British social enterprise Elvis and Kresse makes luxury accessories, including bags, wallets and belts, out of reclaimed materials such as old firehoses, coffee sacks and parachute silk. 

"There's 800,000 tonnes of post-industrial leather waste produced globally each year," says Elvis and Kresse co-founder Kresse Wesley. 

TRT World'sSarah Morice reports from Tonge, England.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US