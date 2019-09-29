A leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist was re-arrested on Sunday while he was under probation, his family and a security official said.

The arrest of Alaa Abdel Fattah came amid a sweeping security clampdown following small but rare anti-government protests earlier this month.

Abdel Fattah rose to prominence with the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt, toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak.

To many, his imprisonment three years later — at a time when authorities imposed draconian laws banning public gatherings and unauthorised demonstrations — was another sign of Egypt's return to autocratic rule.

His release in March came after five years in prison for taking part in a peaceful protest against military trials for civilians.

His mother, Laila Soueif, told The Associated Press that Abdel Fattah was arrested on Sunday from the police station in the Dokki area of Cairo.

"I was waiting for him to walk out this morning, but the area around the police station was sealed off. They did not allow me to get in as they were doing every day," she said.

Under the terms of his release, authorities required Abdel Fattah to report to a police station and spend every night there for the next five years.