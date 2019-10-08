The United States moved its troops in northern Syria "out of the path of the potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety," a spokesman for the US Defense Department said on Tuesday, with Turkey saying it's ready for a possible military operation east of the Euphrates River to establish a peace corridor.

"Unfortunately, Turkey has chosen to act unilaterally. As a result, we have moved the US forces in northern Syria out of the path of potential Turkish incursion to ensure their safety," Chief Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

He, however, said the US has made no changes "to our force presence in Syria at this time."

Hoffman also said the US President Donald Trump consulted with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley "over the last several days" about a possible Turkish strike in Syria.

"The Department's position has been and remains that establishing a safe zone in northern Syria is the best path forward to maintaining stability," the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkey said the establishment of a safe zone or peace corridor "is essential for Syrians to have a safe life by contributing to the stability and peace of our region."

The defense ministry in a tweet further said: "Turkish security forces will never tolerate the creation of a terror corridor at our borders. All preparations for the operation have been completed."

Trump hails ties with Turkey

Also on Tuesday, Trump defended his decision to pull US troops in Syria ahead of a "long-planned" Turkish operation, even as Republican critics and others opposed his idea.

Trump stressed that Washington has an important relationship with NATO member and trading partner Turkey.

"So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact, they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 fighter jet," Trump said in a tweet, adding, he will host his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington on November 13.

"They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib province, and returning, in very good health, at my request, Pastor Brunson, who had many years of a long prison term remaining," Trump said.

Trump did not say he opposed any operation by Turkey against the SDF/ YPG militants but repeated his warning that "unforced or unnecessary fighting" would prompt "devastating" consequences for the country's economy.

Senators-only briefing

Meanwhile,Democratic Senator Chris Coons and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday demanded a senators-only briefing immediately on Syria from President Trump's administration.

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, the senators said Trump's decision to pull back troops will severely harm US strategic interests and reduce its influence in the region while strengthening Turkey, Russia, and Iran.

"We are concerned that this was an abrupt decision taken in the face of reported opposition from military and diplomatic advisers," said Coons and Graham.

US Senator Lindsey Graham Wednesday announced on Twitter of bipartisan opposition in Congress to Turkey's operation in Syria and said the Turkish government does "NOT have a green light to enter into northern Syria." He added that a military invasion would "destroy what is left of a fragile relationship" between the two countries.

While the US sends mixed messages on troop withdrawal, Turkey continued on Tuesday preparations for its military campaign. TRT World correspondent Hasan Abdullah has more from Sanliurfa, near Turkey-Syria border.

Pressure from lawmakers

Trump has been facing mounting pressure in Washington after the White House late on Sunday ruled out any US involvement in the operation.

In a rare show of bipartisanship, top lawmakers in the US House of Representatives and Senate condemned Trump's decision.