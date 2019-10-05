A Catholic bishop in New Zealand has resigned after a church body investigated a young woman's complaint against him regarding "unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature", a top church official has said.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Bishop Charles Drennan of Palmerston North, Cardinal John Dew, the metropolitan archbishop of New Zealand, said in a statement.

"Bishop Drennan tendered his resignation to Pope Francis following an investigation into a complaint of unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature," added the statement, posted on the website of the New Zealand Catholic Bishops' Conference.

The New Zealand church's independent investigation body, the National Office of Professional Standards (NOPS), carried out the investigation, it said.

"In the eyes of the Catholic church, Bishop Drennan's behaviour was completely unacceptable, and it fully supports the young woman for coming forward to NOPS," Dew added.