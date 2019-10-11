Ecuadorians have been protesting since last week against recently announced austerity measures by the country’s socialist President Lenin Moreno, occasionally clashing with security forces.

At least five protesters have died and scores have been wounded in clashes with police, while hundreds have been arrested by the government.

Moreno, named after a Bolshevik revolutionary, dismissed the protests, saying that the government measures were necessary to comply with the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Ecuador government has reached an agreement with the IMF for a $4.2 billion loan and in exchange accepted several harsh labour and tax reforms.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about what might happen,” said Michael Shifter, President of the Inter-American Dialogue, a US think tank monitoring governance in Latin America.

“The big lesson is that it’s very difficult to go from populism to a more orthodox economic policy,” Shifter said.

The measures include cutting wages in the public sector up to 20 percent, and forcing public servants to donate a portion of their monthly salary to the government. Annual leave days have been reduced from 30 to 15 days.

But the biggest protests began when Moreno decided to cut fuel subsidies, in place for decades, significantly increasing prices across the country.

The protesters occupied several oil facilities in the Amazon basin, disrupting oil output, which has cost the Moreno government nearly $13 million to date, according to the country’s energy minister.

On Tuesday, the protesters also stormed the parliament.