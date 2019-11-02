WORLD
3 MIN READ
Brazil police arrest one of world's most prolific human traffickers
In an operation conducted after collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Brazilian police arrested members of a group allegedly implicated in a large scheme of smuggling people into the US.
Brazil police arrest one of world's most prolific human traffickers
Brazilian police arrested members of a group allegedly implicated in a large scheme of smuggling people into the US. / Reuters
November 2, 2019

Brazilian federal police said they have arrested Saifullah Al-Mamun, born in Bangladesh and considered by authorities one of the world's most prolific human traffickers.

In an operation conducted on Thursday after collaboration with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Brazilian police arrested members of a group allegedly implicated in a large scheme of smuggling people into the US.

Several arrests were made in Sao Paulo, where Al-Mamun was living, and in three other Brazilian cities.

The police also froze 42 bank accounts it says were used by the group to finance their activities.

Al-Mamun entered Brazil six years ago as a refugee, and was living in Bras, a diverse neighbourhood in Sao Paulo that is home to immigrants from around the world.

He has been indicted on US charges. According to the US Department of Justice, Al-Mamun is alleged to have housed people coming from Southeast Asia in Sao Paulo and arranged for their travel through a network of smugglers operating in Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

Recommended

According to Brazilian police, he and his group were smuggling into Brazil, and then to the US, people from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan.

They were sent to Brazil's northern Acre state to start a long and dangerous trip through Central America all the way to the Mexican border, to cross into the US.

Reuters was not able to confirm whether Al-Mamun had a lawyer in Sao Paulo who could be contacted for comment.

Brazilian police said the group charged people coming from Asia around $12,524 for the attempt to reach the US. Some would also stay illegally in Brazil, where they were given fraudulent documentation.

Police said people suffered violence while waiting in Sao Paulo to start the trip north. It said a group of eight Bengali people fell into the hands of a Mexican drug cartel while travelling toward the Mexico-US border.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas