Pakistan’s decision to strip the citizenship of a senior politician, purportedly of Afghan descent, has brought to the fore the complex relationship between the two countries, which are bound by a disputed border and tribal ties that go back centuries.

Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah, a former senator and ex-member of a provincial legislature, faces accusations that he forged his identity documentation to hide his Afghan origin.

The timing of the controversy has raised some eyebrows since it has surfaced as the political party he is associated with - the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) - heads into a confrontation with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Last week, Pakistan’s broadcast regulator prohibited news channels from hosting Hamdullah on widely-watched talk shows. The reason cited for the move was that the politician is an alien resident.

“This is a political issue. The government is clearly trying to put pressure on him,” says Rustam Shah Mohmand, a former Pakistani diplomat and an analyst.

“He’s been a politician for years. Why would the people in his constituency - people from the tribes and towns - vote for him if they didn’t know his background?”

Hamdullah was a provincial health minister in the early 2000s and later served as a senator between 2012 and 2018.

As a court on Tuesday suspended the cancellation of his citizenship, people questioned why state security agencies failed to investigate his background before.

Under Pakistani law a foreigner cannot run for office.

The decision against Hamdullah comes at a time of heightened political tension as JUI-F amasses hundreds of thousands of its religiously conservative followers for an anti-government protest in the capital, Islamabad.

A divided people

Hamdullah comes from Killa Abdullah district, which borders Afghanistan. The headquarters of the district, Chaman, has been a flashpoint between the two countries as some villages stride both sides of the border.

In 2017, at least 11 people were killed in a clash with Afghan troops when Pakistani officials were conducting a survey to demarcate the land that falls under their territory.