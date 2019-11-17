WORLD
4 MIN READ
Unrest 'down' but coca-growers demand Bolivia interim leader resign
Interim interior minister says the number of trouble spots is "down by half," as six coca-growers' unions seek provisional leader Jeanine Anez's resignation "within 48 hours" and fresh elections within 90 days.
Unrest 'down' but coca-growers demand Bolivia interim leader resign
Supporters of the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales, attend a protest in El Alto, near La Paz, Bolivia November 17, 2019. / Reuters
November 17, 2019

Bolivia's interim government said on Sunday that the violent demonstrations roiling the country were slowing, while peasant groups close to former president Evo Morales demanded provisional leader Jeanine Anez's resignation.

The number of trouble spots is "down by half," interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said.

The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The protests that forced Morales to seek asylum in Mexico have continued, primarily around the central city of Cochabamba, where violent clashes erupted on Friday between coca growers and both army troops and police.

Nine people died, the IACHR reported, though the government has recognised only five of them.

Murillo angered opposition groups by suggesting that the coca growers might even have shot some of their own supporters to generate sympathy.

But Thomas Becker, an American lawyer with the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard University, rejected that theory.

He said he had been to the morgue in the city of Sacaba, where the victims were taken, and that all nine had been shot.

Becker told AFP by phone that he had interviewed 50 people in Sacaba and that all insisted that none of the civilian protesters had firearms.

'License to kill'

From Mexico, Morales lashed out at the killings, tweeting that "these crimes against humanity ... must not go unpunished."

The IACHR decried as "grave" a decree from the Anez government exempting the armed forces from criminal responsibility as they preserve public order.

Recommended

The rights group, an autonomous arm of the Organization of American States, said the effect of the decree could be to "stimulate violent repression."

Presidential minister Jerjes Justiniano insisted the decree did not give troops "a license to kill" but merely provided constitutional underpinning for their efforts to keep the peace.

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country's interim president on Tuesday, filling a vacuum left by Morales' departure and the resignations of several ministers.

Food shortages 

Although demonstrations were generally waning on Sunday, protesters blockaded a highway from El Alto, about 10 kilometers (six miles) from Bolivia's administrative capital, raising the specter of fuel shortages.

The Senkata refinery in El Alto furnishes the La Paz region with gasoline and natural gas.

Food shortages are being reported in many regions.

The interim government sent a plane with 35 tons of meat to La Paz and promised to provide 25 tons of chicken, Justiniano said.

But pressure on the government remains high, and six coca-growers' unions in Chapare, a Morales stronghold, late Saturday demanded Anez's resignation "within 48 hours" and fresh elections within 90 days.

Unrest in Bolivia first erupted after Morales –– the country's first indigenous president –– was accused of rigging the results of the October 20 polls to gain re-election.

He resigned and fled to Mexico after losing the support of the security forces.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise