Bolivia's interim government said on Sunday that the violent demonstrations roiling the country were slowing, while peasant groups close to former president Evo Morales demanded provisional leader Jeanine Anez's resignation.

The number of trouble spots is "down by half," interim Interior Minister Arturo Murillo said.

The violence has claimed at least 23 lives and left scores injured since late October, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The protests that forced Morales to seek asylum in Mexico have continued, primarily around the central city of Cochabamba, where violent clashes erupted on Friday between coca growers and both army troops and police.

Nine people died, the IACHR reported, though the government has recognised only five of them.

Murillo angered opposition groups by suggesting that the coca growers might even have shot some of their own supporters to generate sympathy.

But Thomas Becker, an American lawyer with the International Human Rights Clinic at Harvard University, rejected that theory.

He said he had been to the morgue in the city of Sacaba, where the victims were taken, and that all nine had been shot.

Becker told AFP by phone that he had interviewed 50 people in Sacaba and that all insisted that none of the civilian protesters had firearms.

'License to kill'

From Mexico, Morales lashed out at the killings, tweeting that "these crimes against humanity ... must not go unpunished."

The IACHR decried as "grave" a decree from the Anez government exempting the armed forces from criminal responsibility as they preserve public order.