Turkey arrested the YPG/PKK terrorist behind the deadly car bomb attack in Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, at least 18 civilians were killed and 30 others injured in a YPG/PKK attack in Al Bab, northern Syria.

“The perpetrator of the attack was caught after a successful operation by the National Intelligence Organisation,” the ministry announced on Twitter.

The locals of Syrian town protested Saturday’s deadly attack, it also said.

Al Bab was largely cleared of the terrorist YPG/PKK in 2016 as part of the Turkey’s Operation Euphrates Shield.