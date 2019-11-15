The interference of international powers and regional actors has been a significant factor in the deepening political fragmentation and polarisation of Libya.

A draft report by the United Nations reveals that several countries have violated the arms embargo imposed on Libya worsening the eight-year civil war.

This latest report comes rather late in the game. The warlord Khalifa Haftar, who controls much of the east and commands the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), has been the largest recipient of illegal weapons transfers, which were provided to him by land, sea and air.

UN officials monitoring the arms embargo named several countries involved in the arms sales to Libyan actors, and especially Haftar. These experts named the UAE, Egypt, France, Sudan, Jordan, Russia and others involved in the illicit transfers of arms and related material into Libya.

Boosted with such support levels, Haftar has provoked an all-out military conflict in Libya. In April this year, he launched a large scale offensive to capture Tripoli, the capital which hosts the internationally recognised government of Libya - the Government of National Accord (GNA).

The report alleges that the supply of 'military material' to Haftar's forces by Jordan and the UAE prompted the UN-backed Government of National Accord to ask Turkey for help.

Various forms of support for Haftar

Haftar's international backers have also provided various diplomatic and political cover that prevents international institutions from doing their work. As such, they managed to insulate Haftar from the heat of UN sanctions and continued to supply funding, lethal weapons to his forces, as well as mercenaries.

As a result, fighting escalated in Libya, which severely dented the national reconciliation process.

Recently, UN experts accused the UAE of violated the UN Security Council’s arms embargo to provide Haftar with a variety of significant military equipment, including armoured personnel carriers and even aircraft.

The Emiratis built facilities at the al Khadim airbase – near the northeastern Libyan city of Marj and Haftar’s headquarters at el Rajma that are capable of hosting advanced jets, such as the F-16, Mirage-2000 and Rafale.

Alongside military support, the UAE also has hosted a meeting between Haftar and UN-backed Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj - a meeting aimed at legitimising Haftar as Libya’s most powerful leader at the expense of the internationally recognised government.

However, that failed miserably.

French role in the conflict