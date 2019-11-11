On March, 2019, US President Donald Trump said, while showing a map of the Middle East to reporters: “I brought this out for you because — this is a map of, everything in the red, this was on election night in 2016. Everything red is ISIS [Daesh].

“When I took it over, it was a mess. Now, on the bottom, that’s the exact same: There is no red. In fact, there’s actually a tiny spot, which will be gone by tonight.”

Soon after that, Trump claimed that 100 percent of the territory had been taken over.

The US and the YPG have been collaborating in northern Syria since 2015, when Washington cobbled together the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to fight the growing presence of Daesh in the region.

While fighting against Daesh, the US armed the YPG under the cover of Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a terror group whose existence is a threat to its NATO ally, Turkey.

The US stressed several times that the arming process was temporary and the supply of weapons and ammunition would be limited to what the YPG need to carry out specific operations against Daesh.

The YPG is accused by the UN Commission of Inquiry of violating human rights and attacks on civilians in Syria. Released in March 2018, the report said that the SDF has conscripted children, including girls and 13-year-olds, against their will.

"As part of forced conscription campaigns in areas under its control, the SDF continued to conscript men and children for military service throughout the reporting period," the report said.

Turkey has been fighting Daesh at home and abroad since 2013 and has neutralised more than 3,500 terrorists and arrested more than 5,500 in this time.

Turkey has repeatedly said that fighting terrorists by using another terrorist group is folly and against the spirit of international law, and is a threat to the internal security of Turkey. The PKK’s war on Turkey has resulted in the deaths of more than 40,000 civilians and soldiers.

Now, the US has allocated $300 million to the SDF/YPG for 2020.

So the question is: if the US was just arming the YPG to defeat Daesh, why are they still planning to arm them after the group has been defeated?

The future of the US relationship with the YPG

To contain the looming security threat, Turkey went ahead with Operation Peace Spring on October 9, entering northern Syria. US mortar shells have been found in northeastern Syria in ammunition stocks belonging to YPG/PKK.

Although the US and Turkey have agreed that the latter would halt its military operation and allow the YPG to pull back from border areas, the US Department of Defense has already allocated $300 million to its military project in northern Syria for 2020.

Security analyst Abdullah Agar, however, believes that the US will be unable to completely withdraw its support from the YPG.