Thousands of people joined Bangkok's biggest protest on Saturday since a 2014 coup after authorities in Thailand moved to ban a party that has rallied opposition to the government of former military ruler Prayuth Chan-ocha.

The demonstration, called a day earlier by Future Forward party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, a 41-year-old billionaire, revived memories of the spasms of street protest that have roiled Bangkok periodically over the past two decades of turbulent politics.

But there was no sign of a major police presence or attempt to block the biggest demonstration since Prayuth seized power in 2014 in the name of ending street violence.

"This is just the beginning," Thanathorn told the cheering crowd that spilled across walkways and stairways close to the MBK Centre, in the heart of Bangkok's shopping and business district.

"Today is a show of strength so that in future others may join us. We're just here today as a test run. Prayuth, don't be afraid yet. The real thing is next month."

Thanathorn has emerged as the most outspoken opponent of the government headed by Prayuth, 65, since an election in March that the opposition said were manipulated to favour the army.

Thailand's election panel has asked the Constitutional Court to dissolve the Future Forward Party, accusing it of infringing laws governing political parties by accepting multi-million dollar loans from Thanathorn.