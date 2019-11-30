TÜRKİYE
Turkey, Azerbaijan inaugurate gas pipeline project
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the TANAP project is to supply 16 billion cubic metres of Azeri natural gas to Turkey and Europe.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, centre, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev (fifth from left) attended the opening ceremony of the TANAP-Europe connection in Ipsala district of Edirne, Turkey on November 30, 2019. / AA
November 30, 2019

The Turkish and Azeri presidents on Saturday have inaugurated the Europe link of the strategic Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

The ceremony was held in the Turkish city of Edirne, near the border with Greece.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the project dubbed as the project as the "silk road" of energy is a symbol of deep-rooted friendship between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

“A dream of supplying 16 billion cubic metres of Azeri natural gas to Turkey and Europe has come true,” Erdogan added.

He went on to say that TANAP is the most important part of the 3,500-kilometre energy corridor, which extends from Azerbaijan to Europe.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora has this report.

The pipeline will begin carrying the gas to the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, an ambitious initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. It will pass through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the European leg of the corridor.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the TANAP project will pave the way for boosting ties between nations.

"TANAP is an international cooperation project that essentially unites seven countries on the Southern Gas Corridor," Aliyev added.

He stressed it will build bridges and create employment for the people.

The TANAP project was officially launched in June 2018. It stretches from the Turkish-Georgian border to the Turkish-Greek border.

With an investment of around $7 billion, TANAP will deliver 6 billion cubic metres of Azeri gas to Turkey and 10 billion to Europe per year.

The pipeline passes through 20 provinces and 67 districts of Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
