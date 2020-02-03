Representatives of the warring parties in Libya began meeting in Geneva on Monday in a UN-sponsored joint military commission, the United Nations said.

Five senior officers appointed by the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and five appointed by the illegal militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar are taking part in the talks, it said in a statement.

The talks are being moderated by the UN's Libya envoy Ghassan Salame, who last week lashed out at what he branded "unscrupulous" foreign players for meddling in the conflict in the North African country.

Berlin summit

At a summit in the German capital last month, world leaders committed to ending all foreign interference and to upholding a weapons embargo to help end the long-running civil war.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had invited leaders from Turkey, Russia, the US, China, France, the UK and other regional actors to a single-day conference in Berlin.