Around 180 flights in Germany were cancelled on Monday due to cabin crew strikes at Lufthansa's budget airline Germanwings, in a bid to put pressure on management in wage talks.

The UFO labour union on Friday announced strikes from Monday to Wednesday this week at Germanwings, which operates on behalf of Lufthansa's Eurowings brand, saying little progress has been achieved in talks with Lufthansa management.

Around 15 percent of flights at Eurowings needed to be cancelled, a Lufthansa spokeswoman said on Monday.

"First 35 flights were cancelled, then 54, now 170, meaning that Germanwings will only manage 7 percent of its original flight operations today," a spokesman for UFO said, speaking at the Cologne-Bonn airport.

"That should be a sign for Lufthansa group. Your employees are really angry. You finally have to change something," he added.

The majority of the cancelled flights were domestic, according to the Eurowings website. Stranded passengers were offered train tickets to their destinations or given a seat on flights operated by other Lufthansa airlines.