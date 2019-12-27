Turkey will launch the TurkStream natural gas pipeline next month, energy and natural resources minister said on Friday.

"We will launch TurkStream on January 8. We will be indispensable in international markets with natural gas pipelines coming from both the east and north," said Fatih Donmez in a meeting in the northwestern Bilecik province.

Referring to the inauguration of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline’s (TANAP) Europe link on November 30, Donmez said: “When the TANAP was first signed, people said that the project was a dream.”

“And now, we are concluding another giant project after TANAP. While TurkStream and TANAP will ensure that our nation uses natural gas without any problems, we will also play a key role in ensuring the security of Europe's natural gas supply."