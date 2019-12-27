Russia's defence minister told President Vladimir Putin on Friday the first Avangard hypersonic missiles had been put into service, in a move hailed as a major coup for Moscow.

"The first missile regiment equipped with latest strategic missiles with the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle entered service at 10 am Moscow time on December 27", Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu told a meeting in televised remarks.

He congratulated the military on what he said was a "landmark event for the country and the armed forces."

Shoigu reported to Putin when the missiles entered service, a defence ministry official told AFP.

Defence officials have earlier said that the first Avangard regiment was placed in the Orenburg region in the Urals.

"This is the first intercontinental ballistic missile with the hypersonic glide vehicle in the world," Vasily Kashin, a senior research fellow at Moscow's Higher School of Economics, told AFP.

"It's a major scientific achievement."

Faster than speed of sound

Analysts say Russia is the first country to put into combat service intercontinental ballistic missiles armed with hypersonic weapons that Putin said can travel 20 times faster than the speed of sound.

Moscow said that it showed the Avangard missiles to US arms inspectors in late November in accordance with the New START treaty, which is due to expire in 2021.

The missile does not violate the treaty.

Putin unveiled the new weapon during his state of the nation address in 2018, saying it would defeat all existing missile defence systems.

He said at the time the missile was highly manoeuvrable and flew at 20 times the speed of sound.

'Wonderful gift'

Senior officials later said the intercontinental projectile was considerably faster.

Officials said the missile during tests reached the speed of Mach 27 or roughly 33,000 kilometres per hour.