Ramadan is upon us. For hundreds of millions of Muslims around the world, that means no food, drink, or cigarettes, during day time for an entire lunar month.

But besides all the abstaining, it’s also a period of intense spirituality for the faithful, many Muslims will follow their evening meals with a special night time prayer, known as tarawi, and during the last ten days of the month, considered the most auspicious, some will spend their days and nights in constant worship in mosques, a tradition known as itikaf.

So confused by the whole thing? We have you covered with our list of the most frequently asked questions regarding the Muslim holy month.

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic Hijri calendar. Like the Western Gregorian calendar, the Hijri calendar has 12 months, but unlike it, those months follow the lunar cycle, i.e; a new month begins with each new moon.

The term ‘Hijri’ stems from the Arabic word for ‘migration’ and represents the Prophet Muhammad’s move from the city of Mecca to the city of Medina.

When does Ramadan start?

The current Islamic year is 1440 and Ramadan in 2019 is expected to start on the evening of Monday May 6, subject to the sighting of the new moon.

Because the lunar year is shorter than the solar year, Ramadan starts earlier each Western Gregorian year. In 2020, it will start on roughly April 24, and in 2021, it will start on around April 13.

Why do Muslims tend to start the month on different days?

This is where we get into nitty gritty theological interpretations but we’ll try to keep it simple.

When Muslims first marked Ramadan, they inhabited the same general location and relied on the same method to determine when it started, namely using their own eyes.

Fast forward to today, Muslims live across the globe, and have access to advanced technology such as telescopes, as well as advances in Mathematical calculations.

So Muslims have disagreements, on whether a moon sighting in one place can be applicable to another place very far away, whether aids such as telescopes can be used to sight the new moon, whether definite astronomical calculations should take precedence over sightings by eye.

The list goes on, and the end result is Muslims starting the same events on different days.

What does the word ‘Ramadan’ actually mean?

According to Muslim Matters, the word Ramadan stems from the ancient Arabic word ‘Ramdha’, which means the intense heat of the Sun.

The article says that the months were named according to the seasons in which they fell, so Ramadan must originally have applied to a hot summer month.

However, depending on where you live, the pronunciation may differ; Ramadan, Ramzan, Ramazan, are all different ways of saying the same thing.

So why is Ramadan special to Muslims?

Muslims believe that the Angel Gabriel descended from heaven to reveal God’s message to the Prophet Muhammad in Ramadan.

These revelations came to form the establishing text of the Islamic faith, called the Quran, which Muslims hold to be the unaltered and final testament of God.

The precise night of the revelation is subject to debate among Islamic scholars, but is believed to be one of the odd numbered dates during the last ten days of the month. Many prefer to mark the occasion on the 27th night, which they call ‘Laylat ul Qadr’ or ‘The Night of Destiny’.

Ramadan was later designated as the fasting month by the Prophet Muhammad after revelations in the Quran.

What was that about fasting?

So contrary to what some unfortunately believe (seriously), Muslims do not go without food for the entire month.

Practicing Muslims fast for the daylight hours. That means not eating between sunrise and sunset. The act of breaking the fast at sunset is known as iftar, while the pre-dawn meal that precedes the fast is known as suhoor or sehri, depending on where you’re from.

But it’s not just food. Muslims also abstain from drinking water, smoking, and sexual relations during daytime.

Muslims are also encouraged to improve their behaviour, and to avoid swearing, gossiping, and laziness, as those things lessen the spiritual reward of fasting.

Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside belief in God and accepting the Prophet Muhammad as his messenger, the five daily prayers, the Hajj pilgrimage, and alms-giving.

Wait, so not even water?

Yes, no water during daylight hours.