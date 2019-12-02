Gulf leaders are set to meet in the Saudi capital Riyadh on December 10 in what could be a breakthrough moment in the two-year-old dispute that has ruptured ties within the region.

The Gulf Cooperation Council summit comes amid a blockade of Qatar by three of the organisation’s six member states, including; Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

The trio, alongside Egypt, broke off ties with Qatar in June 2017 and issued a set of demands that included Doha’s cessation of support for opposition groups and the shutting down of Al Jazeera and other media networks.

After years of deadlock, there have been murmurs of a warming of ties in recent weeks. In late November, reports emerged that Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had visited Riyadh.

The visit was followed by a Saudi decision to participate in the Arab Gulf Cup, which the country had previously boycotted. Riyadh even broke its own air blockade of Qatar when its players took a direct flight to Qatar from Saudi territory.

In Kuwait, whose leaders have long tried to mediate a resolution to the crisis, officials expressed optimism that the upcoming summit will draw a line under the episode.