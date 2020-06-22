Libya's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), has declared Egypt’s threat of an invasion as a “hostile act” tantamount to a “declaration of war.”

The spat comes after Egypt’s autocratic leader, President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, warned the GNA that any move to take the strategic towns of Sirte and Jufra could result in Cairo invading its neighbour.

“I don’t believe that Sisi’s statements are serious,” said Dr Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based Middle East political analyst.

“I wouldn’t imagine him sending his army more than 1100 km away from the Egyptian borders to Sirte especially with the total absence of a justifiable reason,” added Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

Egypt’s return to a leading role in Libya, following months in which Cairo took a backseat to the United Arab Emirates, it has not, however, meant the Gulf country giving up on its regional designs.

“The UAE wants to convince Sisi to intervene on behalf of Haftar and is willing to finance the military operation. On the other side, Egypt might become very vulnerable if they really intervene,” says Omer Ozkizilcik, a security analyst for the SETA Foundation.

“The Egyptian army will be forced to build up a very long supply route,” warned Ozkizilcik, speaking to TRT World.

The geography of the terrain would make a military incursion deep into Libyan territory a logistical nightmare for a country that has not seen a conventional war in decades.

Continuing battles between Egyptian security forces and militants in the Sinai Peninsula have further exposed weaknesses in the country's military. In May of this year, fifteen Egyptian soldiers were killed by militants, and hundreds of soldiers have met the same fate since 2013.

Unlike in the Sinai, where militants operate largely through hit-and-run attacks, in Libya, Egyptian forces would be going up against the GNA, a much better-armed force, that along with Turkey’s backing would make for a strong opponent.

“The more the Egyptian army has to deploy west of Libya, the more it will become vulnerable against air defence systems,” says Ozkizilcik.

“The move would be diplomatically difficult as it will be a direct violation of international law and could not be justified as self-defence as there is nothing which threatens Egypt,” he adds.

Red lines

The GNA's forces are on the outskirts of the strategic town of Sirte which sits on the coast of central Libya.

If captured, Sirte would open the door for the GNA to take hold of the country’s “oil crescent” and give the Tripoli government access to seize the oil ports of Sidra, Ras Lanuf, Marsa al-Brega and Zuwetina, where eleven oil pipelines and three gas storages converge in the Mediterranean.