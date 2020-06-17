Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he discussed a lasting ceasefire and political solution in Libya, as well as energy cooperation, during what he called a very beneficial visit to meet officials in Tripoli.

He was speaking to reporters after arriving back in Turkey from a trip with other senior Turkish officials to meet Libya's internationally-recognised government after Turkey helped it stave off an offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar militias.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al Sarraj welcomed Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, and National Intelligence Organisation chief Hakan Fidan, the Libyan government said in a written statement.

It was noted that both sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral ties and their cooperation regarding the latest developments in the country, the resolution of the conflict and international efforts in this context.

Investment and defence

The Turkish and Libyan officials also addressed the works and investments of Turkish public and private sector on the infrastructure and oil issues in Libya, the statement said.

The two sides also also exchanged views on the formation and equipping of Libya’s defence and security forces in line with the memorandum of understanding reached earlier, it added.

Furthermore, the maritime delimitation was also evaluated during the meeting.

Last November, Turkey and Libya signed landmark pacts on military cooperation as well as boundaries in the Mediterranean.

Under the deal, Turkey has sent advisers to help the Libyan army defeat the militias of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Turkish support has been critical to the Government of National Accord (GNA) in turning back a 14-month campaign by the Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, to capture Tripoli.

The visit, not previously announced, included Turkey's foreign and finance ministers, the intelligence chief and the national security adviser, the GNA said in a statement.