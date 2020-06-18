US President Donald Trump has dismissed a book written by his former adviser John Bolton, saying it was “made up of lies and fake stories”.

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, Trump also dismissed Bolton as a “disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war”.

In a withering behind-the-scenes portrayal, Bolton accused Trump of sweeping misdeeds that included explicitly seeking Chinese President Xi Jinping's help to win re-election.

Bolton, a longtime foreign policy hawk who Trump fired in September over policy differences, also said that the US president had expressed a willingness to halt criminal investigations to give “personal favours to dictators he liked”, according to a book excerpt published in the New York Times.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on excerpts from “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir” published on Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post.

The accusations are part of a book that the US government on Tuesday sued to block Bolton from publishing, arguing it contained classified information and would compromise national security.

Together, they portray a US president mocked by his top advisers who exposed himself to far more extensive accusations of impropriety than those that drove the Democratic-led House of Representatives to impeach Trump last year. The Republican-led Senate acquitted Trump in early February.

Trump's behaviour?

"Had Democratic impeachment advocates not been so obsessed with their Ukraine blitzkrieg in 2019, had they taken the time to inquire more systematically about Trump’s behaviour across his entire foreign policy, the impeachment outcome might well have been different," Bolton wrote, according to excerpts of his book published in the Wall Street Journal.

Critics of Bolton note he declined to testify before the House inquiry when his disclosures could have been critical, adhering instead to White House guidance.

Representative Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who led the prosecution of Republican Trump, slammed Bolton for saying at the time that "he'd sue if subpoenaed".

"Instead, he saved it for a book," Schiff said on Twitter. "Bolton may be an author, but he's no patriot."