Greece's migration ministry on Wednesday said it would remove from asylum-seeker camps nearly two dozen support groups that had failed to meet a registration deadline.

Out of 40 groups currently active in camps, 22 were eliminated from a first approval phase after failing to apply by June 14, the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said that overall, 70 organisations had progressed to a second-phase evaluation.

The registration process includes budget scrutiny and staff criminal background checks.

The conservative Greek government that came to power a year ago has strongly tightened migration regulations. Its avowed aim is to make Greece a "less attractive" destination to migrants.

READ MORE:Greek police using pandemic as cover to expel asylum seekers - report