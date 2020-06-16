At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a violent face-off with Chinese forces on the disputed Himalayan border, the Indian army said late Tuesday, the deadliest clash between the nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

India had earlier said three of its troops were killed, but in a statement later Tuesday the army added that 17 more "who were critically injured (on Monday) in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20."

The fighting comes amid accusations that India has effectively ceded to some of the disputed territory to China.

Brawls and face-offs flare on a fairly regular basis between the two nuclear-armed giants over their 3,500-kilometre frontier, which has never been properly demarcated, but no one has been killed in decades.

'Violent face-off'

Earlier, the Indian army said that there were "casualties on both sides."

"A violent face-off took place yesterday (Monday) night with casualties on both sides. The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," an Indian army spokesman said in a statement.

"Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation."

Editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper echoed the sentiments.

"Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijin said in a tweet.

He did not give further details.

An Indian army officer based in the region said that there had been no shooting, and that the officer killed had been a colonel.