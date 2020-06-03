WORLD
3 MIN READ
French court allows UN trial for Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga in Tanzania
Paris appeals court approves transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to a UN body to be tried in Tanzania. Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men, was indicted by a tribunal in 1997 on seven counts, including genocide.
French court allows UN trial for Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga in Tanzania
In this file photo taken on May 19, 2020 a red cross is seen drawn on the face of Felicien Kabuga, one of the last key suspects in the 1994 Rwandan genocide, on a wanted poster at the Genocide Fugitive Tracking Unit office in Kigali, Rwanda. / AFP
June 3, 2020

A Paris appeals court on Wednesday approved the transfer of Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga, arrested in France after decades on the run, to a UN body to be tried in Tanzania.

Accused of financing the 1994 genocide of some 800,000 people, Kabuga had asked for a trial in France and can still appeal the decision to hand him over to the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals (MICT).

Described as Africa's most wanted man, Kabuga was arrested on May 16 at his home outside Paris, where he had been living under a false name.

His lawyers argued before the Paris court that the 84-year-old should be allowed to stay in France because of his advanced age, poor health and an alleged lack of impartiality displayed by international courts.

Kabuga indicted for genocide

Recommended

A judge in The Hague ruled last month, however, that Kabuga should be tried in Arusha, Tanzania, under the UN's MICT.

The MICT, which took over the duties of the UN's International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda when it formally closed in 2015, is based in The Hague but has a branch in Arusha.

Kabuga, once one of Rwanda's richest men, was indicted by the tribunal in 1997 on seven counts, including genocide.

He is accused of forming the notorious Interahamwe militia that carried out massacres and the Radio-Television Libre des Mille Collines, whose broadcasts incited people to murder.

Hundreds of thousands of Tutsis and moderate Hutus were slaughtered over 100 days of ethnic violence committed by Hutu extremists in 1994.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation