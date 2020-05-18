The presidents of Turkey and Russia held a phone call on Monday to discuss cooperation in the fight against the novel coronavirus and regional issues, statements from both countries said.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin also discussed the steps which will be taken after the pandemic, as well as bilateral relations and regional developments, especially regarding Syria, Turkey's Directorate of Communications said in a statement.

Putin also thanked his Turkish partners for facilitating the repatriation of compatriots from Turkey, as well as for providing humanitarian assistance to a number of Russian regions, according to a statement from Kremlin.

"They expressed their shared commitment to stepping up joint efforts in order to implement the Russia-Turkey agreements on the Idlib de-escalation zone, including the Additional Protocol to the September 17, 2018, Memorandum, adopted on March 5 in Moscow," the Kremlin stated.

Both leaders voiced their concerns over the escalation of hostilities in Libya and noted the need to immediately resume the permanent truce and the intra-Libyan dialogue based on the resolutions of the Berlin International Conference on January 19, 2020, approved by UN Security Council Resolution 2510, the statement said.

Turkey helped 81 countries amid Covid-19

Meanwhile, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday a total of 135 countries sought assistance from Turkey to fight coronavirus.

Turkish authorities dispatched aid and medical equipment to 81 countries, Cavusoglu said in a live broadcast, adding Turkey is working to assist the remaining countries.

"Nothing will be the same," he said, referring to the post-virus period.