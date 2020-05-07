TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Airlines will not transport wild animals to Turkey during pandemic
Turkey's national flag carrier introduced the new regulation on transportation of wild animals after the General Directorate of the Agriculture and Forestry suspended their entry into the country.
Turkish Airlines will not transport wild animals to Turkey during pandemic
A Turkish Airlines plane takes off in front of the control tower at Istanbul Airport on April 6, 2019. / AFP
May 7, 2020

Turkish Airlines will not carry wild animals to Turkey from any countries both on passenger and cargo planes to stem the spread of coronavirus, the national flag carrier announced on Thursday.

The move came after the General Directorate of the Agriculture and Forestry suspended entry of exotic animals and invertebrates, amphibians, ferrets, reptiles, and rodents into Turkey from all countries for any purpose, either accompanied by passengers or transported by cargo.

Transporting pets such as dogs, cats, birds and ornamental fish on Turkish Airlines aircraft is permitted if accompanied by passengers holding non-commercial international pet passports, the company added.

Both the pet and its human companion are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Turkey, the national flag carrier said. 

Recommended

The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated late last year among wild animals on sale in a seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been closed and boarded up since January.

That has prompted heavy scrutiny over wet markets, a key facet of China's daily life, even though only a few sell wildlife.

Some US officials have called for them, and others across Asia, to be closed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam