Turkish Airlines will not carry wild animals to Turkey from any countries both on passenger and cargo planes to stem the spread of coronavirus, the national flag carrier announced on Thursday.

The move came after the General Directorate of the Agriculture and Forestry suspended entry of exotic animals and invertebrates, amphibians, ferrets, reptiles, and rodents into Turkey from all countries for any purpose, either accompanied by passengers or transported by cargo.

Transporting pets such as dogs, cats, birds and ornamental fish on Turkish Airlines aircraft is permitted if accompanied by passengers holding non-commercial international pet passports, the company added.

Both the pet and its human companion are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine after arriving in Turkey, the national flag carrier said.