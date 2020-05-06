In the past few weeks, India-administered Kashmir has witnessed a sudden spike in violence amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indian armed forces have been entrapping Kashmiri armed rebels in small hamlets and suburbs, cordoning off the houses where insurgents are holed up, and gunning them down.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kashmir's local authorities announced that they had killed Riyaz Naikoo, a 35-year-old commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, one of the oldest surviving insurgent outfits in the disputed territory, which is declared a terrorist organisation by India as well as the United States and the European Union.

Indian Twitter broke into celebrations with several Indian politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), journalists and people from other walks of life posting photos of a Hindu God killing a demon and congratulating Indian army for "eliminating" Naikoo or "dispatching him to hell".

Minutes after Naikoo's killing, mobile internet was suspended in Kashmir and a strict military curfew was imposed in several districts of the disputed region.

The rationale behind the move is to prevent Kashmiri people from attending Naikoo's funeral during the pandemic. But large processions at the burials of anti-India rebels is a common sight in Kashmir. Many regional observers see it as a sign of the widespread support that insurgent outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen enjoy among the local populace.

While the troubled region has been reeling under the pandemic, it's also witnessing a serious escalation between India and Pakistan on its de-facto border, commonly known as Line of Control (LoC). Several civilians have been killed on both sides of the LoC since early April. Indian troops also intensified their crackdown on rebels in Kashmir with confirmed reports of gun battles every now and then, which suggests Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive approach has largely failed in suppressing anti-India dissent in Jammu and Kashmir region.

Naikoo, one of the longest surviving rebels, was renowned for his ability to keep the ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen together at a time when one of his close associates Zakir Musa had a falling out with him. While Naikoo strived to keep the focus of armed rebellion on the political solution of Kashmir, Musa wanted to take the insurgency beyond the margins of the Kashmir conflict and merge it with the aims and ambitions of global terror group, Al Qaeda.

But Naikoo's organisational skills and strategies, according to Indian intelligence officers quoted in a Huffington Post article, soon overshadowed Musa's hardline rhetoric.

With a bounty of more than $17,000 on his head, Naikoo singlehandedly organised an online campaign, asking local recruits of the police from Kashmir and Jammu provinces to give up arms or face death.

The call left an impact as several policemen submitted resignations and many among them even uploaded recorded statements on social media, seeking Naikoo's forgiveness.

Naikoo always spoke the language of inclusion. In one of his interviews with Al Jazeera, Naikoo said he and his outfit morally supports all struggles against tyranny.