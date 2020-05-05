The Covid-19 pandemic has forced governments around the world to take extraordinary steps to limit the damage of the outbreak. While reducing the number of deaths, these measures have triggered a major economic recession, predicted to be a crisis of greater magnitude than the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Businesses have ground to a halt, and millions have been laid off. However, just like any other major crisis, this one offers a moment of reflection and an opportunity for long term reform of the economic and political system.

In this turn of history, the Covid-19 crisis may arguably lead to a paradigm shift in policymaking in the developed economies of the West, first and foremost the US.

A revolution in economic governance had already been in the making, especially in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Now, amid a pandemic, the flaws of the neoliberal order are exposed more than ever, so this process of change could accelerate.

Neoliberal ideology dominated policy across western economies, especially in the US and the UK, in the early 80s. Governments transformed their approach to the economy in favour of a less interventionist, hands-off model, based on the idea that unfettered markets are best suited for creating economic efficiency.

The approach involves deregulating the labour market, trade and finance liberalisation, and an increased role for the private sector in all aspects of the economy. Minimalist, neoliberal states have replaced big welfare states of the post-war period.

Less employment regulation meant that it became easier for employers to fire and hire workers. Lowering trade barriers led to an age of hyper-globalisation; taking advantage of an increasingly integrated global economy manufacturing industries migrated to wherever labour was cheaper, and taxes were lower.

The liberalisation of capital movement forced countries to compete for freely floating capital, consequently, shifting the tax burden towards the labour and middle-class. Governments privatised or reduced spending on essential services, including education, healthcare, and even security.

All of these changes amounted to less job security and lower pay for the lower classes and increasing inequality across the populace in major economies. Real wage growth fared much worse than it used to before the neoliberal era, while income and wealth inequalities reached levels that were last reached in early 20th century.

Political fallout

Overall, neoliberalism failed to deliver what was promised and led to disappointing results on many accounts.

In fact, even before Covid-19, there were already calls for a critical evaluation of the prevailing neoliberal paradigm in policy circles and academia. Notable economists denounced neoliberalism and called for radical reform, especially after the 2008 financial crisis.

It became clear that increasing marketisation does not always translate into a better life for society at large. The overwhelming majority of Americans and to a lesser extent in other developed economies, are left exposed to the sudden fluctuations in the market and feel financially insecure.