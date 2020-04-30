Militia loyal to Libya's warlord Khalifa Haftar on Thursday announced a unilateral ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan, after setbacks in fighting against the UN-backed government in capital Tripoli.

The militia spokesman Ahmed Mismari said in a television broadcast that the ceasefire came at the request of the international community and "friendly countries".

But he said the militia had the right to respond to any military action and said they had not given up on their aims against UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

There was no immediate GNA response to the militia's declaration of a ceasefire.

The announcement came after Haftar's forces attacked a military health facility in the capital Tripoli with rockets.

One health worker was killed and six officers were wounded.

A fire also broke out at a nature reserve in the south of Tripoli from missile strikes.

Self-declared ruler