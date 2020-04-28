Sudan risks being plunged into a humanitarian disaster by Covid-19 unless sanctions are lifted and donors provide financial support, the UN rights chief said on Tuesday.

Without international backing, the country's transition towards peace and stability could swing into reverse, Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

A year has passed since president Omar al Bashir was ousted by the army on April 11, 2019, following months of nationwide protests.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok took power as head of a transitional government sworn in last September, but Sudan's economy remains in deep crisis.

Bachelet said the promise of economic and social development, democracy, justice and peace was being threatened by acute resource constraints on the transitional government.

She said they were being exacerbated by ongoing unilateral sanctions, the failure of international institutions to provide debt-relief, and a deficit of international support.

"The tipping point could be Covid-19," Bachelet warned.

"The health system is simply not equipped to handle an outbreak on the scale we have seen elsewhere in the world. There is only one way to prevent a humanitarian disaster, and that is for the donors to step up and extend a helping hand to Sudan."