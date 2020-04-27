Millions of workers traditionally take to the streets for May Day marches, but with half of humanity in lockdown, this is going to be a May 1 like no other.

With rallies cancelled in many countries because of the coronavirus pandemic, unions are instead urging supporters to deck their homes and balconies with banners or take to social media to spread the message.

Britain's Trades Union Congress shelved its planned events last month but said "it was more important than ever to mark the contribution that workers make", especially as staff in the country's heavily-unionised National Health Service are risking their lives fighting the virus.

They have urged people to post a "short video to social media thanking a worker who's made a difference to you" with the hashtags #mayday and #ThankAWorker.

While US and Canadian unions show their muscle on Labor Day in September, and the holiday is marked on different dates in Australia and New Zealand, in Europe and much of Asia activists have being forced to go virtual by the lockdowns.

'Invade social media'

In France, where large marches are usually held in most major cities, the labour movement is determined to make an impact despite the restrictions.

"Even locked down, let's all demonstrate on May 1 with placards and banners (at home) or by invading social media," they said in a joint rallying call.

They want particularly to highlight the "forgotten" low-paid workers who "at the risk of their own lives" are keeping society going, like health workers, supermarket staff and bin men.

The unions see the crisis as a chance to press the case that they finally get their due.

In Italy, one of the nations worst-hit by the virus, the traditional May Day concert in Rome will go ahead but without a physical audience.

Several major Italian stars are due to appear in the show called "Work in Safety: Let's Build the Future", which will instead by broadcast live by public service broadcaster Rai 3.

While Greece's biggest union, the GSEE, has urged its members to "respect the rules banning gatherings of more than 10 people" imposed by the government last month, there still could be some gatherings.

Controversy

Having come through a decade of swinging austerity and economic crisis, and with a new global recession on the horizon, communist unions may yet organise a symbolic protest outside parliament.

In Indonesia, unions are also set to go ahead with a march in Jakarta, despite a police ban.

There is also controversy in Uruguay, where President Luis Lacalle Pou has refused the biggest union movement, the PIT-CNT, airtime for a May Day address.