Sri Lanka has reversed plans to end its virus lockdown on Monday, extending it for another week after a spike in coronavirus infections including at a naval base.

Within hours of announcing that the nationwide restrictions imposed on March 20 would be lifted, the government revoked the order and extended them until May 4.

Health officials said there had been a jump in cases, including in a densely populated area in the capital Colombo where 81 people tested positive.

There has also been an increase in the number of sailors found to be infected with the coronavirus at the Welisara naval base to 65, the officials said.