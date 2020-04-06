Turkey's global news wire Anadolu Agency on Monday marked its centennial year with Turkey's Parliament speaker, diplomats of several countries, and journalists across the world hailing the agency's 100 years of news production, and dissemination.

The Ankara-based news agency was established on April 6, 1920, by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founding father of the Turkish Republic.

AA is determined to maintain its efforts to provide accurate, reliable, speedy, and effective news on its 100th anniversary, Senol Kazanci, the agency’s director-general said.

Kazanci said the agency was founded 17 days before the establishment of the parliament to publicise the national struggle to the public domestically and internationally.

"I congratulate Anadolu Agency, which is of the same age as the Turkish Grand National Assembly," Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Sentop said.

The agency "announced [Turkey's] War of Independence to the world while being a witness to every level of it, and is filling us today with pride while turning into one of the world’s most important news agencies," Sentop said.

"Over the last century, Anadolu Agency has risen to become one of the world's most influential news agencies and has become an international brand of Turkey," he said.

A global operation

Kazanci said the news agency operates in 13 languages — including English, Arabic, French, Spanish, Persian, Russian, Bosnian, Indonesian, Sorani, Albanian, Macedonian, and Kurmanji — and provides news to nearly 6,000 subscribers from 100 countries.

Every day it produces an average of 2,000 news reports, he said, along with 2,350 photos and 435 videos, and addresses the world through 18 live broadcasts with the help of more than 3,000 employees of 124 different nationalities.