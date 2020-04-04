A leading Turkish pharmaceutical firm announced on Friday that it had successfully made a product "observed to be able to give positive results" in the treatment of the novel coronavirus.

"According to the research results, we produced the first batch of our product that was observed to give positive results in the treatment and we presented it to our Health Ministry," Abdi Ibrahim said on Twitter.

"We will produce this product throughout the year and donate all of it to the service of Turkish medicine," it added.

The firm also thanked doctors, pharmacists, nurses and all health care personnel.