The Ahoy concert hall in Rotterdam should have hosted the glitter and glamour of the Eurovision song contest in May, but instead is now being turned into an emergency hospital to help the Netherlands battle its coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, work began on installing the first 88 of a possible 680 hospital beds in the halls of Ahoy, normally used for big concerts, trade fairs and international sports events.

Instead of its usual crowd of pop music and sports fans, Ahoy will open its doors from mid-April to people suffering from the coronavirus or other illnesses who need care but do not have to be admitted to a hospital.

This should help alleviate the pressure on hospitals in the Netherlands, where the number of coronavirus infections has risen rapidly since the first case was reported on February 27.

As of Monday, there were 11,750 confirmed coronavirus infections in the country, with 864 deaths.