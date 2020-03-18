Germany has suspended its refugee intake programmes, including a deal with Turkey, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, as the European Union shut its borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Interior Ministry has halted the programmes on refugee resettlement "due to the restrictions on travel," said the spokesman, adding that they will resume "when possible."

Tuesday's meeting

Turkish, German, British and French leaders on Tuesday discussed the Syria crisis and refugee issue as well as joint action against coronavirus in a video conference.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also discussed methods of humanitarian aid to Syria's northwestern Idlib province.

"We found opportunity to extensively evaluate many topics ranging from fight against coronavirus and the humanitarian situation in [Syria’s] Idlib, to solutions to Syria crisis, matter of asylum seekers and Turkey-EU relations at the summit," Erdogan said on Twitter following the summit.

"In this difficult process that we pass through at the regional and global level, we will operate diplomacy and cooperation mechanisms more actively, and we will resolutely continue our efforts to resolve problems as soon as possible," he added.