On Saturday, March 7, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced that Lebanon would not pay the $1.2 billion worth of Eurobonds due on March 9. In other words, for the first time in its history, Lebanon would not be meeting its international debt requirements.

This was not unexpected, particularly as it came off the back of an earlier speech by the PM in which he conceded that the Lebanese state was no longer capable of ‘meeting the needs of its citizens’ and that harsh measures would be needed to pull the country out of the abyss.

As outlined in the PM’s speech, broad measures are to include restructuring Lebanon’s debt – which will require negotiations with creditors – fighting corruption and focusing on encouraging investment in productive sectors such as tech and manufacturing in order to diminish the country’s reliance on what the PM acknowledged was a bloated and outsized financial sector.

While the speech contained all the populist elements one might expect to hear under the current circumstances, it was also careful not provoke those who the country seemingly cannot afford to antagonise.

By making rather vague references to a "battle for the country’s independence" against forces that "are stealing the Lebanese people’s present and future", the PM seems to be treading a very thin line between acknowledging reality – which Lebanese politicians often avoid doing – and provoking either the street or elements of the powerful political and business class that are currently under the microscope.

Credit should be given where it is due, however. The speech delivered by the PM Diab represents – perhaps for the first time in Lebanon’s post-Civil War history – what seems like an honest and candid assessment of Lebanon’s current predicament.

But when he referred to Lebanon’s upcoming battle, who is this enemy and how did the country get to where it is today?

Lebanon’s debt – a largely internal issue

The present situation is most-often characterised the inability of Lebanon to manage its foreign currency liabilities resulting in a shortage of foreign assets caused by mismanagement and widespread corruption in conjunction with a number of both regional, local and international factors. Because this is occurring in the fiscal, monetary and banking sectors simultaneously, none are able to support the other.

What is not often discussed, at least not in the international media, is that a significant portion of Lebanon’s debt – estimated to be worth at least 150 percent of the country’s GDP – is held locally.

Out of Lebanon’s estimated $175 billion in debt (including deposits held by the country’s central bank), approximately $32 billion are held in US dollar-denominated Eurobonds. Out of this $32 billion - $1.2 billion of which was due on March 9 – somewhere between $5-12 billion are foreign held.

By this calculation, only 5-6 percent of the country’s debt is held externally. By not differentiating between locally and foreign held debt, the caretakers of the country’s finances arguably missed a golden opportunity to take strong measures to right the ship of state.

From this perspective, much of the economic pain the people continue to deal with on a daily basis – from severe capital controls at the banks, to rapidly increasing unemployment rates and rising prices – is intimately related to the unwillingness of wealthy and connected Lebanese to accept that they must incur losses and take responsibility for a crisis that they had a primary role in creating.

If there were ever any doubt left about the categorical dysfunctionality of the Lebanese system, this fact should be enough to alleviate it.

With all the understanding that should be given to the government’s decision to default, it arguably represents a huge missed opportunity. Highly respected financial voices in the country, such as Dan Azzi, a former CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Lebanon, have argued that carefully distinguishing between foreign and locally-held debt would have allowed Lebanon to maintain its commitment to external creditors. This would in turn preserve what is left of its reputation in international markets as well as effectively claw back what the protest movement has been referring to as ‘stolen money’ since demonstrations broke out across the country in October of last year.

Given that approximately 24,000 accounts owned by about 6,000 people own an estimated $83 billion worth of US dollar deposits, having had the luxury of other-worldly 12-15 percent interest rates on their deposits, the situation was rife for what experts refer to as a ‘haircut’.