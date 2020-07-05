President Donald Trump has vowed to defeat the "radical left" in an Independence Day speech at the White House, condemning recent efforts to remove or rethink monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the US.

Trump's Fourth of July remarks doubled down on a Friday night speech at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota where he accused "angry mobs" of trying to erase history and used the speech to paint himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Millions of Americans have been demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality since the May killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

'Their goal is demolition'

In addition to achieving police reforms in some cities, some protesters have removed Confederate statues and other symbols of America's legacy of slavery.

"There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present, those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are," Trump said on Saturday. "Their goal is demolition."

Anti-Trump protests

Protesters called for racial equality just steps from where Trump spoke in Washington, DC, marching down blocked-off streets around the White House, Black Lives Matter Plaza and the Lincoln Memorial.

Roar of the Deplorables, a bikers group, said via social media that they planned to gather in Washington on Saturday to stand in protest against what they call "the anti-Trump regime" and to celebrate the nation's birthday.

Freedom Fighters DC, a new activist group that seeks to rally an ethnically diverse generation of supporters behind liberty for all people, especially the Black population of Washington, is one of the anti-racism groups ignoring the mayor's heed to refrain from gathering.