Relations between Jordan and Israel are under unprecedented pressure ahead of Tel Aviv’s expected annexation of major parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley this week.

The move poses long-term challenges to Jordan, including threats to its national security. Last month, King Abdullah II said that the annexation could lead to a “massive conflict” between Israel and the Hashemite Kingdom.

Jordan sees the move as a violation of the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace treaty, known as Wadi Araba. It would breach the treaty’s Article Three, which notes that the borders between Jordan and Israel are set without prejudice to the status of any territories that came under Israel’s control in 1967.

In addition to the United Nations and several European countries that oppose the decision, former senior security officials in Israel have also warned against the annexation. However, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dismissed them and doubled down on his pledge. The plans seemed to have reached a speed-bump on Monday as the country's alternate prime minister, Benny Gantz, suggested that the country wait until the coronavirus had been overcome.

The move would impact the kingdom on several fronts. To Jordan, annexation would imperil the two-state solution for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. That would threaten the kingdom’s historic role as the Custodian of the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which can be viewed as one of the monarchy's sources of legitimacy.

There are also the demographic concerns; Jordanians fear their country becoming an alternative homeland for Palestinians, an idea Amman firmly rejects. This worry elevates in the meantime because while there are two million registered Palestinian refugees in the kingdom, the proposed annexation not only makes the possibility of their returning home soon increasingly unlikely but also threatens a new influx of refugees to Jordan.

The refugee issue would of course have economic implications for the kingdom. Before the coronavirus outbreak, Jordan’s economy was already in turmoil. With the pandemic’s economic fallout, the country cannot afford to host more refugees as it will further burden its economy.

In the first quarter of this year, the unemployment rate in Jordan has jumped to 19.3 percent. The rate applies to the period that came before the kingdom’s first Covid-19 recorded case on March 2.

The inflation rate is likely going to jump further in the coming months. In addition, Jordan's total public debt increased during the first third of 2020 by $1.86 billion to reach 101.7 per cent of the Kingdom’s estimated GDP, according to the ministry of finance.

A cold war?

Jordan’s coordination with the Palestinian National Authority is believed to be ongoing. Earlier this month, the Jordanian Foreign Minister visited Ramallah, where he met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.