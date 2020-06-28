France and Poland are both holding elections on Sunday previously postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Poles began voting in a presidential election while the French are voting in the second round of municipal elections in 5,000 towns and cities.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the ruling party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second five-year term.

Most recent polls showed that no single candidate was likely to reach the 50% required to avoid a runoff. In that case, the two top vote-getters will face each other July 12.

Polling stations remain open until 1900 GMT, and exit polls will be announced immediately after.

The final officials results are expected by Wednesday at the latest.

