WORLD
4 MIN READ
Colorado reopens probe into black man Elijah McClain's 2019 death
The investigation into the death of 23-year-old black man will be thorough and “worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system”, Colorado's attorney general said in a statement.
Colorado reopens probe into black man Elijah McClain's 2019 death
A woman wears a "I Cannot Breathe" face mask while taking part in a peace march across the MacArthur Bridge to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Detroit, Michigan, US on June 5, 2020. / Reuters
June 26, 2020

Colorado's governor appointed a special prosecutor on Thursday to investigate the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year.

Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order directing state Attorney General Phil Weiser to investigate McClain's death and possibly prosecute those involved. McClain's name has become a rallying cry during the national reckoning over racism and police brutality following the deaths of George Floyd and others.

“Elijah McClain should be alive today, and we owe it to his family to take this step and elevate the pursuit of justice in his name to a statewide concern,” Polis said in a statement.

He said he has spoken with McClain's mother and was moved by her description of her son as a “responsible and curious child ... who could inspire the darkest soul."

READ MORE:Millions sign petition demanding probe into killing of Elijah McClain

Police in suburban Aurora received a call about a suspicious person wearing a ski mask and waving his arms as he walked down a street on August 24. Police say McClain refused to stop walking and fought back when officers confronted him and tried to take him into custody.

One of the officers put him in a chokehold that cuts off blood to the brain, something that has been banned in several places in the wake of Floyd's death May 25 under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the global protests that followed.

Recommended

Police body-camera video shows McClain telling officers: “Let go of me. I am an introvert. Please respect the boundaries that I am speaking.” Those words have appeared on scores of social media posts demanding justice for McClain.

McClain was kept on the ground for 15 minutes, then paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of a sedative to calm him down.

McClain suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was declared brain dead on August 27. He was taken off life support three days later.

A forensic pathologist working for the coroner could not determine what exactly led to his death but said physical exertion during the confrontation likely contributed.

McClain was a massage therapist who planned to go to college, his younger sister, Samara McClain, told The Denver Post shortly after his death. She said her brother was walking to a corner store to get tea for a cousin and often wore masks when he was outside because he had a blood condition that caused him to get cold easily.

Colorado's attorney general said in a statement that the investigation will be thorough and “worthy of public trust and confidence in the criminal justice system.”

READ MORE:The role of Black Muslims in the American civil rights movement

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO